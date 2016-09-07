Morecambe councillor quits to go back to his roots

A leading Lancaster city councillor has resigned to return home to his native Yorkshire.

Coun David Smith, who is on the city council cabinet and represents Westgate in Morecambe, told Labour colleagues of his decision on Monday.

A by-election in Westgate to fill the city council vacancy will now be held. A date has yet to be confirmed.

Coun Smith worked for Lancaster City Council for 32 years and then became a councillor in 2011.

A former magistrate, he was also prospective Parliamentary candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale at the 1987 General Election.

He was a prominent trades unionist, becoming chairman of the Transport and General Workers Union (TGWU) national public services committee.

In his career at Lancaster City Council he worked as a road sweeper, in the parks department and as health and safety adviser and trainer, as well as TGWU representative.

He also served on the boards of Lancaster Prison and Inward House rehabilitation centre and was chairman of Morecambe Home Start.

Coun Smith was also a window cleaner and football referee until a knee injury put paid to these roles.

He and his wife Margaret, a former doctors surgery head receptionist, are moving back to Bradford after 46 years in Morecambe.

They used to run a guest house on Alexandra Road in the West End.

“We have mixed feelings about going,” said Coun Smith.

“We have enjoyed our life and work here and will miss everybody.”