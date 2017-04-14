Morecambe comic festival arriving soon

Advance tickets have sold out for Morecambe’s first comic book festival in 30 years.

More than 300 people have already snapped up early bird tickets for Morecambe Comic-Con on Easter Monday.

But don’t worry you can still pay on the door on the day for a chance to mingle with film and TV stars.

Among the special guests appearing are Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor Who, Paul Warren, who plays Varmik in Star Wars, and Hattie Hayridge, of TV sitcom Red Dwarf.

Paul Blake, who played Greedo in Star Wars, and James Mackenzie, who presents children’s game show Raven, will also appear at the festival on April 17.

“We’re overwhelmed with the amazing response from the lovely people of Morecambe, who are showing their support for our upcoming first comic-con in the area,” said Gary Jones, one of the organisers.

“Everything is coming together, with all the guests and traders ready to go this coming bank holiday Monday.”

Gary recently paid a visit to the town dressed as half a Dalek to give comic-con-goers a taste of what to expect.

“We’ve even managed to get the top half of the Dalek ready for the day.”

Organisers say audiences can expect a family-friendly day out with great props and costumes on display, and an authors and cosplay question and answer panel to enjoy.

Guests will also be there all day signing autographs and chatting to attendees. Morecambe Comic-Con takes place at the Platform on April 17, from 10am-4pm.

Admission £5, 12 and under £3 and five and under go free.