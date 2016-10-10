Morecambe by-election polls to open on Thursday

Six candidates will battle it out for a seat on Lancaster City Council when Westgate voters go to the polls this Thursday.

Those fighting it out in the Westgate by-election are Ian Clift (Labour), Roger Dennison (Morecambe Bay Independent), Daniel Gibbins (Conservative), Richard Moriarty (Green), Michelle Ogden (UK Independence Party) and Louise Stansfield (Liberal Democrat).

The by-election was called after the resignation of David Smith.

Mr Smith, who had served Westgate on Lancaster City Council as a Labour member since 2010, resigned to return home to his native Yorkshire.

Polls will open at 7am and close at 10pm. Votes will be counted on Thursday night at the Trimpell Club. The result is expected on Friday.