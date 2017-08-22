Morecambe butchers launches academy for employees

One of the oldest and largest family-run butchers in Morecambe has launched its own academy to provide training for employees.

Althams Butchers will provide on the job training for all roles thanks to their new in-house ‘academy.’

The training will look at development in professional and managerial roles as well as apprenticeship programmes, in partnership with Blackpool and Fylde College.

Althams Academy offers qualifications on a range of topics including Meat and Poultry, Food Manufacturing, Warehousing, Team Leading, Management, Customer Service and Business Admin.

More than 40 employees from the area have enrolled onto the courses.

“It’s been fantastic to see team members with varying lengths of service enrol on courses and have the opportunity to obtain a recognised qualifications for the work they do in addition to equipping them with additional knowledge and expertise which will increase the skill base of the business,” said Jill Dawson, People and Training Manager.

Christina Jackson is studying for a Level 2 Meat and Poultry qualification.

She said: “My grand-father, who sadly passed away some years ago, was also a butcher and would be bursting with pride to see me follow in his footsteps.”

Althams are currently looking to recruit for a number of apprentice roles, please apply via www.althamsbutchers.co.uk.