Morecambe businesses say cheers to festive boost

Shoppers weren’t put off by the bad weather this festive season say businesses across Morecambe who have revealed all on their busiest time of year.

As customers put away their Christmas decorations and settle into the new year, traders and businesses look back on what was a very busy December.

For Tricia Heath, manager of 13 The Warehouse on Queen Street, Christmas is the best time of year for the department store and cafe.

She said: “It’s always busy, a lot of people came in to get their secret Santa gifts. I think the general feeling for people was there wasn’t much buzz around the place this year for Christmas, I think the weather affected that.

“We are always looking for more signage so we will be pushing for that again, just to let people know that there are businesses off the promenade.”

Pinocchio’s Traditional Toys & Dolls Houses also saw an influx of customers this festive season as many parents raided their trinkets.

Meanwhile the Crown Hotel on Marine Road Central was refurbished in October and business has been booming ever since.

In the week running up to Christmas the Crown was fully booked on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Every Thursday we have been full, our Sunday lunches have been very popular too,” said manager Liam Broster.

“The music we have here has really took off. The chef in the kitchen who runs it by himself, he has had a dazzling time.”

Traders at Morecambe’s Festival Market on the promenade experienced a very busy Christmas Eve.

“Feedback from traders in the run up to Christmas has been fairly positive,” said Tracey Bruce, Lancaster City Council markets manager.

“We look forward to another year of providing customers with a wide choice of services.”