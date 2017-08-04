Morecambe boss calls on players to use Leicester as example to follow

Jim Bentley has called on his Morecambe players to follow the example set by Leicester City’s Premier League title winners.

Yet again, pre-season predictions tip the Shrimps to be on the wrong end of a relegation battle after 10 years in the Football League.

Rewind two years and Leicester’s title odds were famously 5000-1 for the 2015/16 Premier League title following a season in which they narrowly avoided the drop and then replaced manager Nigel Pearson with Claudio Ranieri.

When asked what would constitute a successful season for his team, Bentley said: “Like any season, you go in with positivity and the belief that anything can happen.

“If you get a little bit of luck or momentum, key players perform well and you stay injury-free then that’s key.

“There’s no way that Leicester City, for example, should have won the Premier League but they had one or two key players who performed well and they built momentum from that.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to win the league but I think it’s a case of improving on what we did last season. It’s also a case of being open minded, going and enjoying the challenge that lies ahead and being positive you can get everything from it.

“It’s a difficult league, we know that, but as I’ve said before, anything can happen and, if you get those key factors and a bit of luck, we can achieve good things.

“That’s what we’re hoping to do; we have a good togetherness, the players will be fit and organised and have the will to work hard, stick together, take each game as it comes and not look too far ahead.”