Morecambe-born designer Wayne Hemingway honoured at uni graduation

Wayne Hemingway and his wife Gerardine received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Cumbria this week in recognition of their outstanding contribution to design and creativity.

The Morecambe-born designer and his wife urged graduates to do as much as possible to make the most of their skills and follow their dreams with passion and drive. The couple were praised for the impact they’ve had on the design industry and work to help and highlight the achievements of young people.

“Wayne and Gerardine are passionate about their profession and are inspirational role models,” said Jess Robinson, head of academic quality and development at the university. “They have vision, enthusiasm and determination and inspire all those they have worked with and mentored over the years.”

Wayne is a writer for architectural and housing publications. He is a judge for international design competitions and hosts talks on housing, urban-design, education and the creative sector.