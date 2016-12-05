Morecambe Arndale Centre’s Argos store to close

The Argos store in Morecambe Arndale Centre is to close next year – with a new digital outlet opening in the town’s Sainsbury’s instead.

The Arndale shop will shut on February 21, and the supermarket Argos will open the following day.

All staff will transfer across to the new store.

Construction work will start in January.

The move aims to provide customers with a greater range of products and more convenience.

It will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pickup. Up to 20,000 products can be ordered to collect in store within hours and an extra 20,000 products can be ordered for home delivery.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can either collect their Ebay purchases or arrange for Argos to deliver them.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos, and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want.

The combination of Sainsbury’s and Argos will enable customers to shop conveniently through different online, mobile and store channels.

It will also give customers more choice across different product ranges, creating the UK’s largest non-food retailer.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “We are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great news for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop.

“We’re looking forward to offering them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”

Argos opened a second store in Morecambe last June, when it opened an outlet in Homebase, creating 15 jobs.