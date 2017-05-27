Morecambe agency launches resort design clinic for businesses

Morecambe-based creative marketing agency The Design Attic has launched a new design clinic for businesses.

The free 30-minute sessions will allow business directors or their marketing team to tap into The Design Attic’s vast experience and talk through any branding or website project with an expert, before investing in the process.

The Design Attic was founded in 2013 and provides branding and design for clients including Morecambe Winter Gardens and Eric Wright Group, as well as a variety of other businesses.

Matthew Brown, founder of The Design Attic, said: “The idea is simple really. We wanted to give local businesses some good advice without any pressure. With our knowledge we’re well placed to advise on branding, digital and design.

“Brand is massively important for businesses, helping them communicate with the right audience in the right way. Yet getting it right isn’t easy, and it can genuinely make the difference between the success or failure of a new business, product or service.”

The first Design Clinic will be held at The Design Attic’s offices, 210 Marine Road, on June 8 from 10am-4pm. Book at www.thedesignattic.co.uk or by calling 01524 237760 or emailing hello@thedesignattic.co.uk.