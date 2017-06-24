More than 40 drivers stopped at police checkpoint

More than 40 drivers have been stopped at a police checkpoint in a crackdown on drink driving.

Officers from the Lancs Roads Policing unit have been conducting spot checks across the county this morning.

At a checkpoint set up in Lancaster, 44 drivers were stopped and breathalysed, but no-one provided a positive sample.

One car was seized as the driver had no insurance, and tickets were issued to one vehicle with a dangerous excess load, one driver who was not wearing a seatbelt and one person exceeding the speed limit.

The checkpoint is part of Lancashire Police’s summer drink drive campaign, and drivers are being warned to check they are not still over the limit from the previous night’s drinking.

A police spokesman said: “Out last night? Remember that caffeine, sleep and food will not sober you up. Only time will.”