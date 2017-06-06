Minute’s silence in Lancaster and Morecambe to remember London Bridge attack victims

A minute’s silence will be held at 11am today, June 6, at Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls in memory of the victims of the London Bridge attack.

The Lancaster event will be led by the Mayor of Lancaster in the Memorial Gardens, Lancaster Town Hall and the Father of the Council, Councillor Abbott Bryning will lead the Morecambe event in the Sunken Gardens at the front of Morecambe Town Hall.

The Union Flag is flying at half-mast at both locations as a mark of respect to all those affected by the tragic event.