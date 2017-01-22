Milnthorpe wildlife park earns top certificate of excellence

Milnthorpe’s Wildlife Oasis have had a very happy new year as they’ve received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence after being recognised for “Superior Service”.

The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a high quality customer experience.

The Certificate of Excellence honours hospitality businesses and attractions that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from visitors.

In turn this recognition then helps other visitors looking for award winning days out or great venues.

Assistant manager Jayne Gibbins, who is also responsible for their online marketing and social media, said: “We are delighted to receive this award. We’ve never had one like it before and it truly shows the power of people and social media. We are so thankful that after spending time with us, our visitors have given up their time to write a comment about their visit and it’s wonderful to see such lovely comments and read the testimonials.”