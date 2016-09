A Milnthorpe dental team are raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support this month by going completely sugar-free.

The practice team from Green Dental in Milnthorpe are taking part in the ‘Sugar-Free September’ campaign organised by Denplan, and will be cutting out all added sugars from their diet this month.

The team will be accepting sponsorship throughout their challenge.

For more details or to sponsor the team, call 015395 63685 or visit www.greendentalmilnthorpe.co.uk.