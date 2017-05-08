Midwives mark special day with promenade walk

Midwives from the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust took part in a specially organised walk as part of the celebrations for International Midwives Day.

Pregnant women were also invited to take part in the walk along Morecambe promenade on Friday.

International Midwives Day is promoted by the International Confederation of Midwives and is celebrated across the world on May 5.

This year, the theme was “Midwives, Mothers and Families: Partners for Life!”

To celebrate the day UHMBT midwives organised short walks from three locations across Morecambe Bay, including one from Poulton Children’s Centre, Morecambe.

Michelle Littlejohn, Public Health Midwife at UHMBT said; “Walking is great exercise to do during pregnancy.”

Sascha Wells, Director and Head of Midwifery, UHMBT said: “Midwives at UHMBT play a crucial role in maternal and child health and the International Day of the Midwife is an important day to share the essential services they provide.

“We must ensure every woman and every newborn child has timely access to the best possible care before, during and after pregnancy and child birth.

“I would like to the opportunity to thank and celebrate, not only our midwives who work across Morecambe Bay, across the UK and around the world.”