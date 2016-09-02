Micropub bid for Bare

A tiny new pub is being planned for Bare village.

The new ‘micropub’ may open at 23 Princes Crescent in the current Wineyard and Deli off licence.

If the plans are approved, the new one-room public house would have seated capacity for around 25 people and would serve beer, wine and soft drinks.

Micropubs are growing in popularity around the country and there is one at Carnforth Railway Station, called The Snug.

They serve ales on tap but there is no loud music or gaming machines, drinks promotions, alco-pops, mainstream lager, TVs or hot food.

The Wineyard and Deli, owned by Cross Bay Brewery, will close in October after eight years on the Crescent and relocate to a new shop and visitors centre at the brewery on White Lund.

A new proprietor has applied for planning permission for the micropub and is targeting a clientele of over 35s.

He has applied for opening hours of noon to 9pm Monday to Thursday, noon to 10pm Friday to Saturday, and noon to 6pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

“Our concept is for a return to the traditional ‘snug’ room in a bar but with a new improved twist of serving fantastic, small batch, handmade ales,” says the planning application.

“The whole ethos is of a small and friendly meeting place to socialise, make friends and enjoy quality beer, wine and soft drinks.

“We will be actively marketing our new offering in Bare for example to encourage walkers who already use the seashore. We aim to attract people who perhaps have never experienced the amazing beauty and character of Bare and Morecambe but who will fall in love with this little gem and return again.”

Residents can have their say on the plans by contacting Lancaster City Council.

Full details can be found at the Lancaster City Council website HERE or at Morecambe or Lancaster town halls.