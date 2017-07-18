Men’s clothes store celebrates 40 years

Back in May 1977 the country was gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee amid a backdrop of a growing punk music scene.

Meanwhile young market trader Stuart Morgan was struggling to acquire Wrangler and Levi jeans to sell.

“We couldn’t get them because they wouldn’t supply market traders, so we decided to look for a shop,” he said.

Stuart and his business partner drove around the Morecambe area until they came across the old Jack Hobbs Army and Navy store in the West End.

“We saw the sign for Wranglers and Levis, walked in and asked Mrs Hobbs if she wanted to sell the business,” said Stuart.

“She ran up to me and hugged me and gave me a kiss! They wanted to retire. So we bought it, purely to get Wranglers and Levis to sell in Scotland.”

They took over the store on May 1 1977. Forty years later, Stuart is still in business in that very same shop on Albert Road. Genius Menswear has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Stuart, 62, who is originally from Yorkshire, came to the area originally to do a music degree at Lancaster University.

When he and his business partner opened the shop they initially only intended to run it for three years. Then Stuart bought his partner out and stayed on in a job he thoroughly enjoys.

“My customers are very loyal,” he said.

“I enjoy talking to people and having a bit of fun with them. I’ve known some of them a long time and now I know their sons and in some cases their grandsons.”

When we posted on The Visitor Facebook page that Stuart was celebrating 40 years at Genius, many customers posted messages of praise for his service.

“He’s always known what size you are and whether anything suits you or not,” wrote a long-time customer.

“This shop has saved me a trip to Lancaster and Preston many a time.”

Another wrote: “Stuart is a lovely man, cares about his customers and is truthful.

“My sons have been listening to his advice for years and buy from him regularly.”