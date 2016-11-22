Memories of Lancaster factory wanted

People with memories of working at Lancaster’s Standfast & Barracks are invited to tell their story at a special event there on December 3.

Current and former staff or their relatives can share their memories of the fabric printing factory at a free event organised and run by Mirador, a Lancaster-based arts and heritage company.

Standfast & Barracks factory opened in 1924 and specialises in high quality prints for home furnishings.

Mirador, a charitable organisation founded by a group including former Lancaster Guardian editor Sue Riley and news editor Louise Bryning, also started a project called ‘Behind the Wall’ where top national and local artists reflect the Caton Road factory’s history.

Contributions on December 3 will become part of Behind The Wall which aims to record all the stories to be kept at Lancashire Archives in Preston – and culminates with an exhibition at Lancaster City Museum from March 4 to May 1 2017.

“A company’s heritage lies as much in people as in buildings, equipment or products so we want to listen to the people who can tell the story of the site,” said a spokesman for Mirador.

The event runs at Standfast & Barracks from 10am to 4pm. Anyone who has a story but can’t make the event can send their memories to info@miradorarts.co.uk .

The other founders of Mirador are George Harris and Carolyn Primett. Mirador trustees are Lancaster solicitor Gary Rycroft, Lancashire Museums collections manager Sue Ashworth and marketing expert Philip Garside.