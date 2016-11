Members of the Thursday Group Ladies, who meet in Melling Village Hall, used their fashion sense to raise £1,400 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Committee member Sheila Griffiths organised a sell-out catwalk show, held in the hall. Its audience enjoyed cheese and wine as it settled to watch models showcase the latest autumn/winter and party season outfits from Carnforth’s Kitty Brown’s Boutique. The boutique also donated 10 per cent from items sold on the nigh