Meet ‘N’ Match disco a success

An event held for people with learning disabilities to meet their peers and form lasting connections was held at The Gregson in Lancaster and was a great success.

The U-Night Group, a community interest company that provides various events and parties for people with physical and learning disabilities launched their first Lancaster event recently, a disco and karaoke, which was well attended with around 20 people turning up.

Under the Meet N Match brand, the social enterprise is using £50,000 funding to address health inequalities across England, Scotland and Wales through The Health Lottery, to set up events across North Lancashire.Project and Events Coordinator, Rachel Lambert said: “There were 20 people with a learning disability at the event, plus carers – it was a fantastic atmosphere and great fun.” For more information on upcoming events contact Rachel Lambert on 07749 390790.