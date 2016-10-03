Massive well done to Blonde musical cast and crew

Theatre-goers are raving about the Morecambe Warblers after their latest musical brought the house down.

The amateur operatic society’s performance of musical ‘Legally Blonde’ earned praise across the board after five days of shows to packed audiences at the Lancaster Grand.

The musical starred Sophie Butler and Becky Haplin sharing the role of Elle Woods, Sam Wicks as Warner and Ceri Hamer as Paulette.

Geoff Goult’s review on the Morecambe Warblers Facebook page was typical of the positive comments from people who attended the production.

Mr Goult said: “Well done Warblers. Legally Blonde was brilliant. Casting, acting direction choreography, everything.

“Massive well done.”

And Emma Nicholds echoed the praise, saying: “Choreography was spot on and the singing sounded gorgeous! Well done to the crew backstage too, I know how hard you are working, and that too showed in the slickness of the show.”

The musical follows the transformation of Elle as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.