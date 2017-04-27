Marathon dad raises thousands for Lancaster hospital

A dad took on his greatest challenge to raise vital funds for a Lancaster hospital who helped save the lives of his premature twins.

Timothy Miles ran the London Marathon on Sunday, raising money for Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit who looked after his children, Harry and Lola, who were born two months early.

The dad-of-two finished the marathon in 3hrs 23mins 43secs and raised £1,892.16.

“It is an experience I will never forget,” said Timothy.

“I was carrying two large squeaky dummies to represent the Neonatal Unit. I spent the first ten miles high-fiving kids with my dummy and squeezing it, all the kids laughed.”

Meanwhile Simon Couchman from Lancaster pulled off an unusual feat at the marathon, by breaking the Guinness world record for running as a crustacean!

Simon wore a colourful lobster outfit and completed the race despite falling over with seven miles to go.

A Morecambe businessman whose wife bowed out of this year’s London Marathon due to injury, ran the equivalent distance on her behalf raising over £21,000 for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

Craig Smith, 38, who is a director at Rayrigg Motors in Morecambe, was unable to take his wife’s place, but it didn’t stop him running 26 miles at Hyde Park instead.