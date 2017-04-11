Man threatens to jump from new Bay Gateway bridge

Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat joined other emergency services in cold and dark conditions on Monday evening after a man threatened to jump from the new Bay Gateway Bridge over the River Lune.

The Coastguard called for the lifeboat and hovercraft crews to join the fire service and police officers after the man was spotted threatening to jump into the river at about 8pm.

The inshore lifeboat was quickly launched into the river and the crew positioned the lifeboat close by the bridge in case the man decided to jump into the river.

The hovercraft was also prepared and ready to launch if required .

The volunteer crew was stood down at 9pm when it was confirmed by police officers that the man was now in a safe position.

Morecambe RNLI Lifeboat operations manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “Although it transpired that our services were not required to carry out a rescue operation, no matter what the hour, we will always respond to work alongside other emergency services when lives are at risk.”