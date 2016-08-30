Man stabbed neighbour in row over water bombs

AN irate neighbour lost his temper and stabbed a man because he was angry water bombs had been thrown at his freshly cleaned windows.

Jason Hutchinson, 36, has been jailed for four years after stabbing Liam Hilton with a Stanley knife after a row.

Preston Crown Court heard Hutchinson, of The Crescent, Bamber Bridge, had been staying at his girlfriend’s house in Ribbleton when he fell out with a neighbour on June 22.

Hanifa Patel, prosecuting, told the court Hutchinson had been doing DIY and spent the day cleaning windows.

When he discovered water bombs had been thrown he started arguing with Mr Hilton, with bad feeling continuing throughout the day.

Shortly before 8pm Mr Hilton returned home to discover there had been further trouble while he had been out.

A scuffle broke out and Mr Hilton was struck so hard he thought he had been attacked with a knuckle duster.

But as he fell to his knees he realised blood was gushing out of his side and he had been stabbed.

Mr Hilton was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he underwent surgery for the gaping wound, which had perforated his diaphragm.

Anthony Parkinson, defending, said Hutchinson’s anger at his work being damaged, coupled with the cans of Guinness he had consumed, contributed to the incident.

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Judge Christopher Cornwall jailed him for four years.