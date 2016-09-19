Man pleads not guilty to murder of Morecambe dad Patrick Maloney at travellers’ site

A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Morecambe man Patrick Maloney at a travellers’ site near Leighton Buzzard.

Christopher McCarthy is accused of running over Patrick Maloney, 43, at Toddbury Farm, Slapton Road, Little Billington. on August 2.

A post mortem examination revealed that the father-of-three died as a result of multiple crushing injuries consistent with being involved in a collision with a vehicle.

McCarthy appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday via a video link from Bedford prison.

He was remanded in custody, with a trial set for January 30.

His brother Thomas McCarthy pleaded not guilty to causing Mr Maloney actual bodily harm on the same day.

He was bailed by the judge and will face trial on the same day.