Man lying in road in Lancaster prompted calls to police

Worried members of the public called police after a man was seen lying in the middle of the road near Lancaster bus station.

Police said they received calls at 2.45pm on Monday to Cable Street in the city after concerns were expressed for the man’s safety.

Police did not attend but North West Ambulance Service went to the scene to assess the man who did not require medical treatment.

An eyewitness at the scene said the man’s carer and two inspectors from the bus station assisted him to safety.

Traffic on the one way system came to a standstill whilst the incident was dealt with.