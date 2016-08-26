Man jailed for abuse

A man accused of sexually abusing two little boys in the 1970s has been jailed for eight months.

Michael Lyttle, 56, whose address was given in court as Norland Drive, Heysham, was found guilty following a trial into the historic cases at Preston Crown Court last month.

He had earlier denied indecent assault and inciting a boy under 14 to commit gross indecency. He also denied two counts of indecently assaulting a second boy, and two of inciting him to commit gross indecency.

A jury found him guilty of four charges of indecent assault and gross indecency, two against each boy.

Det Con Sarah Chadwick, of Lancashire Police, said: “ It is reassuring that the victims in this case have been listened to and believed by the court in spite of the length of time since the offences took place.

“The fact that Lyttle has been given a custodial sentence reflects the fact that these types of crimes can have a lasting impact on the victims. I have a great deal of respect for the complainants in this case who have shown a great deal of courage in coming forward and re-living the abuse the suffered.

“Lancashire Police are committed to tackling sexual abuse and bringing offenders to justice, regardless of how long ago it took place, and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report it to us. We take all reports seriously and we ensure that victims are treated sensitively and professionally at all times.”