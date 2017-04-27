Man hit by rock is ‘improving’

A man is still in hospital after he was hit by a falling rock in a Lancaster park.

The man, 50, was out walking with his family near the duck pond in Williamson Park when he was hit by what appears to have been a falling rock, said police.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

His condition was initialy described as critical but is now improving.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Saturday, April 22.

Barriers could be seen saying ‘Road closed’ near where the incident happened whilst investigations were taking place.

While at this stage it appears to have been a tragic accident, a joint investigation is under way by Lancashire Police and Lancaster City Council.

Susan Parsonage, Lancaster City Council’s chief executive, said: “All our thoughts are with the gentleman and his family and we send our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“The council is now working with the police to investigate what led to this terrible incident.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said investigations were still ongoing at the time of going to press.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101 quoting log number 1164 of April 22.

Call Crimestoppers anoymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-org.uk to report crime online.