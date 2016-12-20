Major new Lancaster restaurant plan revealed

Mystery surrounds plans for a new restaurant in the former HMV unit in Lancaster city centre.

Elston Holdings Ltd, which owns Marketgate Shopping Centre, has applied to convert the ground and first floor of the former HMV building - which fronts Market Square – into a two storey restaurant.

The Morrisons M Local Store in Market Square in Lancaster.

The plans, which have been submitted to Lancaster City Council this week, have revealed that the new venture would create 67 full time equivalent jobs.

But Roubaix Group, which owns Elston Holdings in a joint venture with AREO S.a.r.l, would not comment on exactly which restaurant would take up the space.

A spokesman said options were being explored.

HMV closed in 2013 and the unit was then occupied by Morrisons Local and then MyLocal, which closed earlier this year.

The unit has remained vacant since then.