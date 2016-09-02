Major motorway congestion after serious crash

A man has been taken to hospital with internal and leg injuries after his car came off the motorway and went down an embankment.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the M61 at Junction 6, near the Rivington Services after other drivers saw the accident involving a Toyota at at 10.40am

The severity of the man’s injuries have not been announced, but he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two lanes of the motorway were closed to allow for recovery operations and are likely to remain closed for several hours. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

A Highways England spokesman said: “A signed diversion is in place from junction 6 with drivers advised to follow the ‘solid black triangle’ symbol – using the westbound A6027 to access the northbound A6 to Chorley and then the eastbound A674 Millennium Way to rejoin the M61 at junction 8.”