Major expansion for popular food hall

A popular food hall and coffee shop is set to expand with a £250,000 investment to create a Christmas wonderland.

Country Harvest on the A65 at Ingleton has received planning permission for a Christmas Cabin in the grounds of the existing business, creating six new jobs. Work on the cedar-clad building started after Easter and the Christmas Cabin will officially open on September 1.

“Christmas is a really busy time for us and we want to ensure customers have an even wider choice of both gifts and decorations. This will bring visitors to Ingleton and the surrounding area at a hugely important time of year but one which is traditionally a quieter one for tourists. We will be offering lots of exciting and unusual decorations and gifts alongside more traditional offerings to encourage people from further afield to shop here and that will have a positive impact on the wider area,” said Country Harvest owner Mike Clark.

The building, measuring 60ft by 30ft, will be screened from the road by trees and plants. The cabin will predominantly be used to sell Christmas items, but in the spring and summer will also promote the work of selected local artists.