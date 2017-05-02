M6 motorway to close near Lancaster

The M6 is due to close for two nights next week to allow work to take place at Lancaster Services.

People living along the A6 south of Lancaster are warned to expect more traffic than usual as a result of the closures between 10pm and 6am on Tuesday May 9 and Wednesday May 10.

The closures, which are necessary to allow a new roof to be installed on the footbridge linking both sides of Lancaster Services, will be on the southbound carriageway between Junctions 32 and 33, with the A6 being used as a diversion.

A spokesman for Moto Hospitality Ltd, operators of Lancaster Services, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause to local residents and drivers but re-roofing the footbridge is a major structural task that cannot be undertaken with vehicles passing beneath.”