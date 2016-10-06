Liverpool Feds 3-0 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies lost 3-0 away at promotion-chasing Liverpool Feds on Sunday.

The deadlock was broken after 22 minutes.

With Feds pinning the Ladies back, Chantelle Thompson pushed the ball up to Carla Lee, who was crowded out by Morecambe defenders but with a neat turn and a sharp right foot she picked out the corner to make it 1-0.

The second goal came in the 32nd minute when Rosie Havelin ran through the midfield to feed Carla Lee, who turned Laura Callis, and this time with her left boot fired low past Nat Saunders and into the far corner of the net.

The Ladies almost pulled one back before the break, with Megan Doherty heading just past the post from a Callis free-kick.

After half-time, and up the slope, the Ladies continued to find stern opposition and Feds almost extended their lead with a flurry of chances as they laid siege to the Morecambe goal.

With the defence unable to clear the ball effectively, Charlotte Gill picked out target Lee who layed the ball out to Thompson to dance round the back of the defence and chip over the advancing Saunders to make it 3-0.

The closest the Ladies came to scoring was from the boot of Millie Brown – her free-kick was tipped over the bar by the Feds keeper.