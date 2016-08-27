Littledale Hall team’s wheelchair plea cycle

Five members of a rehab team are planning a 180-mile cycle ride to raise money to buy one of their volunteers a new wheelchair.

n September 23 the team at Littledale Hall will set off on the bike ride from one national treasure to another – Edinburgh Castle to Lancaster Castle.

The team hope to raise £5,000 to buy Phil Parker, a volunteer at the therapeutic centre which specialises in drink and drug addiction, a wheelchair which will give him more mobility.

Phil, 35, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy and has not been able to walk or stand since he was 13-years-old.

Keith Robertson, Littledale director, said: “Phil is a much loved member of the community and has been volunteering here for the past three years.

“His current wheelchair is over 18-years-old and has basically seen better days.

“The NHS can’t provide a chair to fit his needs, due to cutbacks.

“The only chair they can provide is a basic one-size fits all model that is just too big, he can’t operate it for more than a few minutes at a time without causing his back a great deal of pain and it really wears him out.”

The Littledale team taking part in the ride are Keith Robertson, Andy Nardone, Jay Garside, Sandra Ashton and Ste Hurst and they plan to complete the challenge in three days.

Already half of the £5,000 target has been pledged, including a £500 donation from the Lancaster Round Table.

Phil said: “In just under seven days 88 people have donated £2,550.

“I am genuinely shocked, in a good way, at how kind and generous people have been, and it’s helped remind me I have a lot of good friends and know a lot of good people.”

To donate go to the team’s justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keith-robertson.

Littledale Hall Therapeutic Centre celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is holding an open afternoon on October 14 for the public to see the work they do there.

The centre is a treatment facility for people over the age of 18 whose lives have been adversely affected by addiction.

The treatment has been designed to support and encourage residents to participate in a range of social therapies, psycho-educational sessions, trauma therapy and various others. Visit www.littledalehalltc.co.uk/