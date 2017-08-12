Lincoln City 1-1 Morecambe

The Shrimps produced a battling performance to claim a hard-earned draw at Sincil Bank.

Jim Bentley’s side had to endure long periods of pressure but some brave defending and superb goalkeeping from Barry Roche ensured they took a share of the spoils.

After being under sustained pressure the Shrimps took the lead on 54 minutes.

Patrick Brough did well down the left hand side to get in a cross from a tight angle and Aaron Wildig ran into the box unseen by the home defence and volleyed past Paul Farman from 12 yards out.

The home side maintained their pressure with Matt Green firing inches wide and Matt Rhead foiled by a stunning Roche save before the Imps scored with 20 minutes to go.

A Morecambe move broke down and Lincoln countered quickly with Green getting the better of Sam Lavelle in the box and firing the ball under the advancing Roche.

The first half was a real battle with Lincoln creating a number of chances.

The best came from Jordan Maguire-Drew who forced a wonderful save from Roche with a curling right foot effort that the keeper turned onto the crossbar.

Roche had to be at his best again just after the half hour when Nathan Arnold worked an opening for himself in the box but saw his low shot well saved by the Shrimps’ stopper at full stretch.

Either side of the saves Lincoln missed several good chances with the battering ram of Rhead twice heading wide from close range, Michael Bostwick firing wide and Green seeing two shots blocked by some desperate Morecambe defence.

At the other end the Shrimps had chances of their own. Garry Thompson saw a volley cleared off the line by Sean Raggett before Aaron McGowan hit the crossbar from a 30 yard volley that would have been an early contender for goal of the season.

In the end both sides pushed for the winner but both defences held firm with a point the reward for the Shrimps' efforts.

Lincoln City: Farman, Long, Eardley, Dickie, Raggett, Woodyard, Bostwick, Maguire-Drew (Anderson 83) , Arnold, Rhead (Palmer 83), Green. Subs not used: Vickers, Waterfall, Howe, Knott, Whitehouse.

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan, Lavelle, Winnard, Kenyon, Brough, Rose, Wildig (Fleming 84), Thompson, Ellison (Turner 73), Oliver (Old 76). Subs not used: Nizic, Conlan, Campbell, Osborne.

Referee: Gavin Ward

Attendance: 8,060.