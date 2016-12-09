Light Up Life appeal raises £24k for Lancaster hospice

An appeal to dedicate a Christmas tree light to a loved one has raised more than £24k for a Lancaster hospice.

Thousands has been raised for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, thanks to their Light up a Life appeal, where people can dedicate a light in their trees to a loved one.

Hundreds also attended hospice’s Light Up a Life service at Morecambe Winter Gardens on Friday December 2, in memory of their loved ones.

More than 300 people went to the annual event. There was music from the St John’s Hospice Choir and carols from the Burneside Brass band.

Peter Thompson, a cook at St John’s, performed a rendition of ‘Somewhere’ by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The Birchall family also spoke about losing both parents at the hospice. Readings were performed by staff and volunteers.

Every evening throughout December the lights in the front garden of St John’s Hospice will shine bright in memory of all those loved and lost.