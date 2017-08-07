Lifeboats launched to drifting boat

Lifeboats were launched to reports of a boat drifting in Morecambe Bay, says the RNLI.

Crews in Morecambe were tasked with the job at just before 10am on Sunday August 6 after a motor boat was reported to be causing a hazard to other vessels in the area.

The RLNI inshore lifeboat launched and boarded the vessel to confirm that there was no-one aboard. It then towed it to a secure mooring opposite Thornton Road until it could be collected by its owner.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: "The Coastguard have informed us that the boat was reported to be missing from its mooring at Roe Island, near Barrow, on Saturday evening. It would seem that it has gone out on last night’s tide and then come back into the Bay on the next one.

"There appears to be no damage to the craft and the owner is very fortunate to get it back in one piece. It was important that we recovered it as a boat adrift can potentially pose a serious threat to other vessels.’

Morecambe Lifeboat Station has been operating since 1966.

The RNLI's volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.

It operates over 230 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and has more than 100