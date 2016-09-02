Life as Junior Miss Lancaster

A Lancaster teen who hopes to become a police officer is enjoying her new responsibilities as a Junior Miss Lancaster Queen.

Melissa Butcher is “loving life” in her role as Junior Miss Lancaster.

Her mum, Lindsay Butcher, has spoken of her pride.

She said: “This has been really good for Melissa’s confidence, she used to be a very shy girl.

“She has made lots of new friends and this has brought her out of her shell.

“These pageants are not all about beauty, they are about so much more.”

As part of her role the 17-year-old is fundraising for Variety: the children’s charity, who help sick, disabled or disadvantaged children fulfil their potential.

Lindsay said: “She has three younger brothers, she has gone on many holidays and has had a good life so when she looked into the charity it really opened her eyes.”

Melissa, who is going on to study at Lancaster and Morecambe College to become a police officer, is holding her first fundraiser in October.

A fashion show, sponsored by Lancaster’s Room 12 who also sponsored the pageant, will take place at The Platform in Morecambe on October 9. Ticket details will be announced soon.