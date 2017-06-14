Leyland to Manchester cycle to support families of Manchester bomb attack

Two members of security will cycle from Leyland to Manchester to honour the victims of the city’s horrific terror attack last month.

Alex Jenkins and Gaz Unsworth, who work on the doors of clubs and bars in Preston and Chorley, will set off from The Plaice Fish and Chips, in Hough Lane, to the MEN arena on Sunday June 25.

All money raised from the sponsored 40 mile ride will support the families and victims of the Manchester terror attack which occurred at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert at the area on May 22.

Alex, who moved from Manchester to Bamber Bridge, last year, said: “Last month’s events really hit me because it is my home city and Gaz lives in Leyland, which is where the family of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos work.

“I was going to do the cycle ride on my own, but Gaz really wanted to do it to honour Saffie.

“It will be very emotional when we do the ride, especially as we are starting from the fish and chip shop owned by Saffie’s family.

“Working in security, it has hit us hard, as there were people we knew who were at that concert. This has affected the whole community - not just people in Manchester.”

Alex, 24, added he has previously done a charity cycle from Manchester to Blackpool, and is prepared for the challenge.

He said: “I am not the fittest person in the world. I enjoy cycling but it will be a challenge. The thought of the victims and their families will spur me on.”

To sponsor Alex and Gaz visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alex-jenkins-1

