Legends night raises £5,800 for Neil Marshall fund

A large crowd turned out to welcome some Lancashire footballing legends to the Globe Arena in Morecambe to raise money in memory of former Lancaster City capatain Neil Marshall.

The Globe played host to City’s former assistant manager Trevor Sinclair along with Brett Ormerod and Jamie Hoyland to raise funds for Neil’s family.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home on November 16 at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

Family and friends have set up a memorial fund in a bid to support his wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

Event organiser Derek Quinn said around £5,800 was raised, including auction money.

“Thanks to everyone who came to the fundraiser,” he said. “We had a great night with a great panel of guests and raised more then £4,600 for the Neil Marshall Fund.

“It was great to see the club so full and Morecambe and Lancaster fans and officials coming together to remember a local legend.

“Thanks to everyone who came, sponsored the night, donated prizes and bought raffle tickets etc and a huge thanks to the staff at the club who worked on the night and helped.”

Money has already been raised at a comedy night at the Hornet’s Nest on the Marsh and a Northern Soul night at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe.

Other events to be held include a charity variety night with special guests Heather Small, Kenny Thomas, Josh Taylor and Voce at the Grand theatre in Lancaster on Saturday February 18, and on March 17, a race night is being held at Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club in Lune Road.

Former Lancaster City manager Darren Peacock is also planning to hold an event, and Morecambe FC have said they would like to arrange a tribute too.

It is also hoped that a Lancaster City v Morecambe game can be arranged this year.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.