Laying the foundations for a career in construction

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes has welcomed six new construction apprentices as part of an ambitious drive to boost numbers of skilled tradespeople needed in the region.

On-site training will take place at locations all over the north west, including its development at Riverside View, Lancaster.

The six new starters will work for two years as apprentices before being given the opportunity to carry on for a third year to gain an NVQ Level 3 qualification, after which they could be employed full time by the five star house builder.

Scott Clark, 20, a trainee bricklayer, has joined Barratt’s apprenticeship programme this month, and is now located at Riverside View, Lancaster. The remaining five apprentices will be based at sites across the north west.

Bernard Rooney, regional MD, Barratt Developments Central Division (incorporating the north west), said: “We’re extremely proud of our apprenticeship programmes, which offer the very highest level of training available in the construction industry.

“Our graduates leave with the crucial skills and confidence they need to carve out a successful career in whatever field they have chosen, and indeed many go on to become long-standing Barratt employees.

“Here in the north west, there are lots of exciting opportunities up for grabs for talented young people who want to forge their career in construction.

“There are so many great reasons to employ apprentices. Not only are they essential to ensure a skilled workforce for the future and an integral part of our sustainability agenda, they also bring fresh ideas, energy and enthusiasm to our workforce and increase business productivity.”