When Dave Nichols takes his first steps along the Great Wall of China, he’ll be fully prepared thanks to a Garstang law firm.

Dave, from Lancaster is taking on the nine-day challenge to raise money for Lancaster St John’s Hospice. The 35-year-old is being supported by Garstang’s Vincents Solicitors, which has kitted him out with warm weather clothing for the trip. Dave is taking on the challenge in honour of friend Sue Headon who passed away in 2009. - greatchinatrek.everydayhero.com/uk/dave.