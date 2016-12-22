Last day to post special delivery mail

The recommended last posting date for Special Delivery mail is today Thursday 22 December 2016 although customers are still able to post Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed items by December 23.

Special Delivery is for important documents or items of value says the Royal Mail.

Each year Royal Mail invests in additional resources for its Christmas operation to handle the festive mail bag. This has included recruiting 19,000 seasonal workers and opening nine temporary parcel sort centres.

People should ensure they use the postcode when sending their cards and parcels, write clearly and use a return address.