Large hole appears in Lancaster road

A dangerous 2ft deep pothole or sinkhole appeared in a Lancaster road this morning, Friday.

Resident Richard Peregrine sent us these photos of the hole in Long Marsh Lane, which he said is 2ft in diameter and 2ft deep.

Richard Peregrine sent us this photo of a large pothole or sinkhole in Long Marsh Lane on Friday morning.

He said: “This is bigger than a normal pothole. If a cyclist went down it I think it could cause a serious accident.

“I am standing here to direct traffic until the council come to fix it because I wouldn’t want to walk away and then hear of an accident later.”

A county council spokesman said a Highways inspector has inspected the scene and a crew will repair it this afternoon, Friday.

