Landlord calls time on pub’s Parking Eye

A Carnforth pub landlord has abandoned parking restrictions on his car park after customers were fined hundreds of pounds.

Marcus Draper, landlord at The Canal Turn in Lancaster Road, introduced parking enforcement company Parking Eye to his Patrons Only car park, to try and discourage people from parking there who weren’t using the pub.

The restrictions allowedanyone to pay £2 for three hours parking, with pub customers getting a refund at the bar. But problems arose when Parking Eye’s robust enforcement procedures started causing problems for the business.

Mr Draper said: “I’m very fortunate in that I didn’t actually sign a contract with them.

“When it was introduced I told them I didn’t want to penalise people. But there were people who ended up with five or six fines over a period of two weeks, and at one point we were getting 10-15 calls a day from people who had got tickets. I was told one thing by the company, but the reality of it was completely different.

“It did create tensions with customers and we turned the system off on the May Bank Holiday. It’s just best left alone. It started off with good intentions, I wanted to make sure my customers could get a parking space in my car park,

“But engineers from Parking Eye have been out this week to remove the infratructure.”