Lancaster woman shaves hair off for Animal Care

A business administrator for a Lancaster marketing agency has shaved her head in a bid to raise money for a local animal charity.

Laura Eyre, who works for Novi Digital based at Lancaster University InfoLab, chose Animal Care Lancaster for the charity challenge, raising more than £1,300 from friends, family and colleagues.

Established in 1978, Animal Care takes in unwanted and abandoned animals from all over the North West and looks after them until they can be found loving new homes.

Predominantly saving dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rodents and birds, the charity rehomes more than 1,000 animals a year.

“Animal Care is an amazing local charity that does so much for sick, abandoned, or lost animals across the north west of England,” Laura said.

“Their staff work tirelessly to look after every animal that comes to them including those who would otherwise be put to sleep, and those whose owners have had to let them go due to health or bereavement.”

Laura said she wanted to doing something “as daft” as shaving off her hair to raise awareness of the charity, based on Blea Tarn Road.

“By doing something like this I want to raise both awareness and money to help their incredible cause.”

Animal Care relies entirely on volunteers, donations and fundraising, as well as on their two charity shops and tearoom. They do not receive funding from the government, or from anyone else.

Due to the number of animals they look after, there’s a constant need for food, medical care, and building maintenance on top of any number of other running costs.

For more information on Animal Care, go to http://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/.

Aaron Crewe, Novi Digital Managing Director, has praised Laura’s fundraising efforts.

He said: “At Novi we are keen to support our team in any way we can, not just in terms of employment. We are big advocates for changing the norm.

“As a commitment to charitable causes, each Novi employee has the right to set aside two hours a month, paid, and with access to digital agency’s resources, to support charities of their own choice.”

To donate to Laura’s page please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Skeleheron.

Laura would like to thank all those who have supported her so far.