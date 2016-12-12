Lancaster woman scoops £8,620 in radio competition

A Lancaster woman has won more than £8,500 in time for Christmas thanks to a webcam.

Helen Moran was the winner of The Bay radio’s popular ‘Secret Sound’ feature where listeners have to guess the object making the ‘secret sound’.

For almost two years, the sound stumped everybody as callers rang in to the Lancaster station every day to guess on-air.

The prize pot gained in value with each incorrect answer.

The competition ran for 22 months until Helen rang in and correctly identified the sound as a webcam, winning £8,620.

Hear the Secret Sound HERE.