Lancaster woman’s cancer clothes swap support

A woman who offered to host a clothes swap for a neighbour to raise money for local cancer support services ended up using those services herself only months later.

Amanda Slattery, of Lancaster, said: “Two years ago I felt powerless when my next door neighbour was undergoing intensive chemotherapy. To try and support her I suggested that we organise a clothes swap event for CancerCare.

“Little did I know that months afterwards I would be diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. My road of discovery began as I learned to appreciate the services provided.”Amanda accessed services at CancerCare including massage and Alexander Technique, as well as having aromatherapy whilst having medical treatment at the Oncology Unit at RLI.

She said: “It was a sanctuary being with other people who had the same experiences, hopes and fears...

“While waiting for my massages a counsellor frequently had a chat with me. I valued her time, she did not get paid to speak to me. She provided words of wisdom and encouragement and enabled me toappreciate that I would never be the frantically busy pre Cancer person but learn to know and value the new me.

“On my last visit she reminded me that CancerCare is still there for me in the future should I need it.”

So next Friday August 4, Amanda is hosting another clothes swap to raise funds for CancerCare.The swap will take place at CancerCare’s premises at Slynedales, Slyne Road, Lancaster, from 5pm to 7pm.

Entry is £5, and guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbly or elderflower fizz, and can nibble on delicious food donated by Sultans of Lancaster. Tickets will be available to buy on the door.

A variety of high-quality, pre-loved clothes have been donated, including some designer items and a beautiful Monsoon wedding dress.

Guests can also enter a grand prize draw, with prizes donated from a number of Lancaster businesses.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amandaflattery.