Lancaster war memorial given upgrade to mark 100 years since Passchendaele

Lancaster’s Westfield Memorial Village has been upgraded to a Grade II* Listing to mark 100 years since the Battle of Passchendaele.

Historic England upgraded the Listing of 13 war memorials across the country this week.

Only 5.8 per cent of all listed buildings and structures in England are Grade II*.

Also known as the 3rd Battle of Ypres, Passchendaele was the main British offensive of 1917 and took place on the much fought-over Ypres Salient. The ferocity and horror of the battle is encapsulated in Siegfried Sassoon’s famous line “I died in hell - They called it Passchendaele”.

Memorials at home mark the unique stories and terrible consequences for communities across England after the massive losses.

Westfield Memorial Village in Westfield Road was formally opened by General Haig on November 24 1924 and still operates as a charity and home for ex-servicemen to this day.

It was originally built as a memorial village to provide accommodation and employment for disabled veterans, primarily those who had served with the city’s local regiment (the King’s Own Royal Lancasters).

A more traditional form of sculptural war memorial (today upgraded to II*) was designed to be central to the village, with streets radiating out from it. Jennie Delahunt, a local school art teacher, designed and made the memorial which shows a soldier helping a fellow soldier in need, a poignant reflection of the purpose of the village.