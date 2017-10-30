Lancaster University to host Amnesty conference

A major event will take place in Lancaster this Saturday when the Amnesty UK North West Regional Conference opens at Lancaster University under the theme ‘Not Powerless’.

Keynote speaker for the day will be Tina Rothery of the UK Nanas, who has become notorious as a leader of the anti-fracking campaign.

Scheduled to speak on ‘How Communities May Save Us’, Tina said: “Communities have learned that they have to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds to defend vital natural resources – including many who are disabled.”

“Sometimes we have a struggle with the police to uphold our right to protest but we believe it is our duty to protect the right of our children to safe water, clean air and fertile soil,” she added.

Further speakers include Lancaster MP Cat Smith, who will take part in a panel discussion on the subject of “Human Rights in the UK” and Brian Okallan, a human rights activist for sexual minorities in Kenya who is currently a fellow of the University of York.

Conference organiser Zara Ahmed, 22, became president of the Lancaster University Amnesty Group during her psychology degree and ran a successful campaign against the increase in hate crime following the Manchester bombing. The conference has already attracted 100 bookings but free tickets and details are still available by following the link at www.facebook.com/LUAmnestySoc/