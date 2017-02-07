Lancaster University’s health campus design gets green light

Lancaster University’s Health innovation Campus has moved a step closer with the building’s designs meeting the approval of planners.

Lancaster City Council’s Planning Committee gave the green light to the project at their meeting this week.

Councillors welcomed the designs.

Planning permission was already in place for a development of land immediately adjacent to the university’s Bailrigg Campus, but approval has now been given for the architectural designs for the £41m first phase of the facility.

The university said the campus will create a world-class centre of excellence for innovation and research in health, by bringing together innovators, academics, entrepreneurs, businesses, local government, citizens and health care providers to drive advances in technologies, products and ways of working to improve health and healthcare.

It is estomated that up to 2,000 jobs will be created, with a £100m boost to the regional economy.

Professor Neil Johnson, Dean of Lancaster University’s Faculty of Health and Medicine, said: “It is great that the Health Innovation Campus has moved a step closer. This facility is an ambitious and exciting development for the university, for the city and the wider region which will deliver significant economic benefits as well as solutions to help us all live longer and healthier lives.”

Construction work is due to begin this year with completion in September 2019.

More information is available by visiting http://www.lancaster.ac.uk/health-innovation/about-us/